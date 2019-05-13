Frazier delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double in a 10-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The second baseman seems to be slowly breaking out of his slump. He's hitting .277 in 36 at-bats since May 3 and has four extra-base hits in his last 27 plate appearances. Frazier collected only six extra-base hits in his first 120 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories