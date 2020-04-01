Pirates' Adam Frazier: Could shift to outfield on occasion
Frazier is expected to primarily play at second base in 2020 while occasionally shifting to the outfield when the team utilizes a four-man outfield, The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
His offensive production in 2019 was fairly pedestrian, with the 28-year-old slashing .278/.336/.417 with 80 runs scored, 10 homers and two stolen bases in 608 plate appearances. Frazier played with a fractured right index finger for the first part of the season, however, and he still contributed defensively with the 37th highest defensive WAR (4.9) in the majors. He hit leadoff early in the season but moved to seventh following the emergence of Kevin Newman. Frazier is expected to bat higher this season, possibly even third, with former No. 3 hitter Starling Marte dealt to Arizona. The second baseman became the subject of his own trade rumors over the winter, but he'll see steady at-bats while he remains in a Pittsburgh uniform.
