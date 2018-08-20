Pirates' Adam Frazier: Delivers walkoff homer
Frazier supplied a walkoff, pinch-hit solo home run in the Pirates' 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Sunday in 11 innings.
Though Frazier was out of the lineup for the third time in four games, it didn't prevent him from making an impact off the bench. He entered the contest in the bottom of the ninth and reached base after being hit by a pitch, then swapped in for Corey Dickerson in left field and delivered the decisive hit two innings later. Since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis in late July, Frazier is slashing .390/.422/.661 across 59 at-bats, but it doesn't look like he'll be in store for a full-time role with the Pirates committed to Josh Harrison as their everyday second baseman.
