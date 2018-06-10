Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Frazier has appeared in 56 of the Pirates' 64 contests this season but holds an uninspiring .237/.318/.356 slash line over 152 plate appearances. He'll be sent to the minors to bring up some catching reinforcement in the form of Jacob Stallings to provide some backstop depth following Francisco Cervelli's removal from Saturday's contest with a jaw injury. It wouldn't be surprising to see Frazier back in the majors in the not-too-distant future.

More News
Our Latest Stories