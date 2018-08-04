Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Friday in the 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Frazier broke the tie in the eighth inning by plating a run on a single to center field. He managed to go 6-for-16 with four extra-base hits and two RBI through six games in July after spending the majority of the month at Triple-A Indianapolis, so he'll look to stick around on the big-league roster as August unfolds.