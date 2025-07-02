Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Frazier will hit the bench for the Pirates' third straight matchup with a right-hander (Sonny Gray) and appears to have move back into a utility role. Though he's posted a .762 OPS while batting .306 dating back to May 20, Frazier has been overtaken in left field by Tommy Pham, who offers more power upside with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) in his last seven contests.