Frazier is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman will slide over to play second base as Jung Ho Kang gets the start at shortstop against Chicago lefty Jon Lester. Frazier is slashing a phenomenal .529/.556/.824 with a home run, 11 runs scored and seven RBI in seven July starts. The left-handed hitting second baseman owns a .659 career OPS against left-handed pitching.