Pirates' Adam Frazier: Good matchup Tuesday
Frazier, who has a modest four-game hitting streak, is 4-for-8 with three doubles against Tuesday starter German Marquez.
He held a career .280 batting average prior to 2019 but has struggled to a slash line of .255/.314/.354 this year. Frazier missed several games with a back issue early on and has hit just .242 since returning on April 21. The injury could have affected his ability to run - he has two stolen bases overall but just one attempt since April 13. His 0.4 defensive WAR at second base marks the first time he's registered a positive fielding rating, but the team was likely expecting more after installing him as its everyday second baseman. The 27-year-old will look to get on track in a favorable matchup against Marquez.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets rare night off•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Contributes with clutch hit Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: On bench in series finale•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Pops second homer•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets breather in homestand finale•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Registers multi-hit day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...