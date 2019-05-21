Frazier, who has a modest four-game hitting streak, is 4-for-8 with three doubles against Tuesday starter German Marquez.

He held a career .280 batting average prior to 2019 but has struggled to a slash line of .255/.314/.354 this year. Frazier missed several games with a back issue early on and has hit just .242 since returning on April 21. The injury could have affected his ability to run - he has two stolen bases overall but just one attempt since April 13. His 0.4 defensive WAR at second base marks the first time he's registered a positive fielding rating, but the team was likely expecting more after installing him as its everyday second baseman. The 27-year-old will look to get on track in a favorable matchup against Marquez.