Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Frazier is not in the lineup Tuesday against Cincinnati.
Frazier hits the bench after starting 10 straight games. Bryan Reynolds slides to left field in his absence, with Cole Tucker starting in center.
