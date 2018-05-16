Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
The lefty-hitting Frazier will cede leadoff and second-base duties to the switch-hitting Max Moroff with southpaw Hector Santiago on the bump for the White Sox. Frazier has been a mainstay atop the lineup against right-handed pitching for the past month, but he's expected to transition into more of a part-time role in short order with Josh Harrison (hand) trending toward a return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as the upcoming weekend.
