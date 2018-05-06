Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.

Frazier has seen consistent playing time since Josh Harrison went down, but has produced little. His home run Sunday was his first extra-base hit since April 26 and first home run since April 12. He has frequently manned the leadoff spot for the Pirates', but that hasn't led to useful numbers as he has scored only 11 runs and is 0-for-2 in stolen base attempts.