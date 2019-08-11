Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during a 3-1 loss against the Cardinals on Saturday.

The 27-year-old went deep in the first at-bat of the game, but that's the only real offense the Pirates had all night, as they lost their seventh straight. The home run broke an 0-for-15 slump Frazier brought into the night from his last five games. He is batting .264 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 56 runs and three steals in 398 at-bats this season.