Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday as he helped the Pirates to a 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Frazier got things rolling right away as he opened up the bottom of the first by taking Kyle Hendricks deep to right to knot the game up at 1 apiece. The Pirates would then promptly take the lead after Ke'Bryan Hayes sent a ball flying over the center-field wall the very next at-bat to put his team up 2-1. Frazier's homer Wednesday snapped an 11-game drought as the 28-year-old has struggled at the plate for a majority of the season, hitting .220/.290/.335 with six home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored across 211 plate appearances.