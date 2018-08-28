Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hot bat stays in lineup Tuesday
Frazier will start at second base and bat second Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Not only is he batting .354 since late July, but Frazier is also the only Pirate batter with a modicum of success against Tuesday starter, Jack Flaherty. Frazier is 3-for-5 with a double and a walk versus Flaherty. Starting second baseman, Josh Harrison (hamstring), has passed through waivers and could be traded before the end of August, according to Rob Biertempfel, opening up even more potential playing time for Frazier in September.
