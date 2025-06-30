Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Frazier had batted out of the leadoff spot in both of the Pirates' previous two matchups with righties, but he'll be left out of the lineup entirely Monday while St. Louis sends right-hander Erick Fedde to the hill. Tommy Pham will take over Frazier's spot in left field, while Spencer Horwitz tops the batting order for Pittsburgh.