Frazier went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Frazier made an impact at the top of the order in both games of Saturday's slate, going 1-for-4 in the first half of the twin bill and later adding his second homer of the campaign in the second contest. Frazier has hit safely in 13 of the Pirates' last 14 games and has been one of the team's most reliable offensive producers.