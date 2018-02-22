Pirates' Adam Frazier: Left field picture becomes opaque
Frazier's path to playing time in left field potentially became less clear following acquisitions of both Bryce Brentz and Michael Saunders.
The team appears to be holding open tryouts for left field, with Sean Rodriguez, Jordan Luplow and Daniel Nava also included in the mix. There's also the chance that Pittsburgh still might move veteran Josh Harrison, which could open up playing time for Frazier at second base. As a result, fantasy owners will have to wait to see how things play out in March and beyond.
