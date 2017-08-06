Pirates' Adam Frazier: Loses at-bats following Harrison's return
Frazier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Frazier has sizzled at the plate while appearing in nine of the Pirates' last 10 games, going 13-for-25 with five RBI. He had picked up three starts in a row to begin August, but with Josh Harrison having since recovered from a lower-leg injury, Frazier will hit the bench for the second time in three games. Frazier's versatility should afford him a few starts a week, but he won't be in line for a regular role with the Pirates' position players enjoying relatively sound health at this time.
