Frazier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Frazier has sizzled at the plate while appearing in nine of the Pirates' last 10 games, going 13-for-25 with five RBI. He had picked up three starts in a row to begin August, but with Josh Harrison having since recovered from a lower-leg injury, Frazier will hit the bench for the second time in three games. Frazier's versatility should afford him a few starts a week, but he won't be in line for a regular role with the Pirates' position players enjoying relatively sound health at this time.

