Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Frazier recorded a double and a triple off starter Miles Mikolas, bringing his total of extra-base hits to eight on the season. The 26-year-old is hitting .242/.322/.367 with three home runs, eight RBI and 23 runs on the year. Frazier's numbers are relatively middle-of-the-road with respect to other second basemen.