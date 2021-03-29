Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Frazier will serve as the team's leadoff hitter in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Frazier has ignited a surprisingly potent Pirates offense this spring, posting a monstrous 1.510 OPS over 39 at-bats. The small sample shouldn't supersede the .749 OPS he's posted over parts of five seasons in the majors, but Frazier's spring surge could at least give fantasy managers reason to hope that the 29-year-old may have more power upside than anticipated. Frazier hasn't merely lived off an elevated BABIP this spring, as 10 of his 21 hits entering play Monday have gone for extra bases.