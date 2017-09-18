Play

Frazier is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Frazier will head to the bench for a second straight contest as Sean Rodriguez draws another start at the keystone in his place. Frazier has played a slightly reduced role since returning from the disabled list earlier in the week, something that will likely continue over the final few weeks given the expanded roster.

