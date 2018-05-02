Pirates' Adam Frazier: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Frazier is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday.
Frazier will retreat to the bench following six straight starts while Max Moroff gets the nod at second base. Over 27 appearances this season, Frazier is hitting .237/.284/.303 with one home run and four RBI.
