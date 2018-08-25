Frazier went 3-for-7 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

He continues to rake when given the chance -- Frazier's got a .357/.413/.589 slash line in August with two homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs in 17 games but only 11 starts. The Bucs aren't scheduled to face a left-hander until the Marlins come to town in the first week of September, and with Josh Harrison (hamstring) at less than 100 percent, Frazier could see an uptick in his playing time.