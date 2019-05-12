Pirates' Adam Frazier: On bench in series finale
Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Even with the Cardinals bringing right-hander Dakota Hudson to the hill in the series finale, the lefty-swinging Frazier will head to the bench for the second time in five games. Manager Clint Hurdle may just have wanted to give Kevin Newman another start in the middle infield with Newman wielding a hot bat over a limited sample of at-bats since returning from the 10-day injured list May 4. Struggling shortstop Cole Tucker would probably be more at risk of losing his everyday gig than Frazier in the event the Pirates decide to make room in the lineup for Newman on a more permanent basis.
