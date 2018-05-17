Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out against southpaw
Frazier is not in the lineup against San Diego on Thursday.
Frazier will retreat to the bench for a second straight day with left-hander Eric Lauer taking the hill for the Padres. In his absence, Max Moroff will start at the keystone.
