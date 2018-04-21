Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out of Saturday's lineup
Frazier is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Frazier will retreat to the bench following three straight starts, including an 0-for-5 day at the plate during Friday's tilt. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will start at second and bat atop the Pirates' order.
