Pirates' Adam Frazier: Played through injury in 2019
Frazier is healthy heading into the 2020 campaign after playing through a pair of undisclosed injuries during the early part of last season, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The second baseman fractured his right index finger during the first spring training workout a year ago and then slightly sprained his right shoulder in the first regular season game. Still, he played in a team-high 152 contests, slashing .278/.336/.417 with 10 homers and five steals. The 28-year-old also finished with the 37th highest defensive WAR (4.9) among all qualified major leaguers. Frazier is set to serve as the team's everyday starter at second but has drawn considerable interest in trade discussions.
