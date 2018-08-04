Frazier is 10-for-22 with five doubles and three RBI since he was recalled from Triple-A on July 25.

He resembles the solid hitter he was in 2016 and 2017 more so than the one who batted just .239/.323/.355 through June. Manager Clint Hurdle will look for ways to get his bat in the lineup, but with Corey Dickerson (hamstring) expected to return Saturday, playing time won't come easy for Frazier.