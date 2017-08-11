Pirates' Adam Frazier: Post All-Star break star shines
Frazier came within a homer of hitting for the cycle Thursday, going 3-for-5 with two RBI against the Tigers.
He's batting .407 in 59 at-bats since the All-Star break. Frazier's playing time has been complicated by the team's acquisition of Sean Rodriguez, but manager Clint Hurdle will continue to at least find him semi-regular plate appearances, especially while he's red-hot.
