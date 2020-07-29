Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Frazier went deep in the eighth inning to put the Pirates ahead 8-6, which ultimately became the final score. It was his first home run of the season. Frazier had been fairly quiet at the plate prior to going yard, and he has reached base only four times in 22 plate appearances to this point.