Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.
Frazier went deep in the eighth inning to put the Pirates ahead 8-6, which ultimately became the final score. It was his first home run of the season. Frazier had been fairly quiet at the plate prior to going yard, and he has reached base only four times in 22 plate appearances to this point.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Second baseman could serve as DH•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Could shift to outfield on occasion•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Played through injury in 2019•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: No arbiter required•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Moves to middle of order Saturday•