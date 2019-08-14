Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Frazier scored the Pirates' first run of the game in the third inning and drove home Pablo Reyes with a double in the seventh. The three-hit game was his seventh of the season and first since July 7. With the productive performance, the 27-year-old upped his slash line to .270/.330/.392.