Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reaches base four times Monday
Frazier went 0-for-2 with three walks and an HBP against the Cardinals on Monday.
Frazier earned player of the week honors prior to the All-Star break but has slumped with just five hits in his last 30 at-bats. The three walks may signal better things to come - he'd gone 42 plate appearances without drawing a walk prior to Monday. Frazier has now batted leadoff in six of his seven starts since the midsummer classic. His 49 runs scored rank third on the team.
