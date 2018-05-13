Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Frazier has gone hitless in his last 10 at-bats, bringing his season average down to a very pedestrian .235 mark. He'll be afforded the afternoon off with Sean Rodriguez taking over at the keystone. Frazier could lose his starting gig in the next couple of weeks when Josh Harrison (hand) returns from the disabled list.