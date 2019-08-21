Pirates' Adam Frazier: Retreats to bench
Frazier is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Frazier has struggled since the start of August, slashing .193/.258/.281 with one home run in 16 games. As such, he'll take a seat against lefty Patrick Corbin as Kevin Newman shifts to second base and Erik Gonzalez picks up a start at shortstop.
