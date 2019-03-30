Pirates' Adam Frazier: Settles in as leadoff man
Frazier will start at second base and lead off in Saturday's game against the Reds.
Confirming what was already expected coming out of spring training, Frazier has slotted in atop the lineup in both of the Pirates' first two games of the regular season. Since the Pirates have faced two right-handed pitchers (Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray) in both of those contests, it's possible the lefty-hitting Frazier surrenders leadoff duties versus southpaws, though it's not clear whom the Pirates would turn to as an alternative.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for steady playing time•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Makes spring debut Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for regular action•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Frontrunner for second-base duties•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Held out Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Feels tight hamstring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...