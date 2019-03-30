Frazier will start at second base and lead off in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Confirming what was already expected coming out of spring training, Frazier has slotted in atop the lineup in both of the Pirates' first two games of the regular season. Since the Pirates have faced two right-handed pitchers (Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray) in both of those contests, it's possible the lefty-hitting Frazier surrenders leadoff duties versus southpaws, though it's not clear whom the Pirates would turn to as an alternative.