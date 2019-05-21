Pirates' Adam Frazier: Showing signs of life
Frazier, who has a modest four-game hitting streak, is 4-for-8 with three doubles against Tuesday's starter, German Marquez.
He held a career .280 batting average prior to 2019 but has struggled to a slash line of .255/.314/.354 this year. Frazier missed several games with a back issue early on and has hit just .242 since returning April 21. The injury could have affected his ability to run -- he has two stolen bases overall and has attempted just one since April 13. His 0.4 defensive WAR at second base marks the first time he's registered a positive fielding rating, but the team was likely expecting more after installing him as its everyday second baseman.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets rare night off•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Contributes with clutch hit Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: On bench in series finale•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Pops second homer•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets breather in homestand finale•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Registers multi-hit day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...