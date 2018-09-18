Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits out Tuesday
Frazier (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.
Frazier exited Monday's series opener after fouling a ball off his knee, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him on the bench Tuesday. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh in his place.
