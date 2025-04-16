Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Frazier had been included in the lineup in the last three games, but the lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat Wednesday while the Nationals send southpaw Mitchell Parker to the hill. With Frazier on the bench, Jared Triolo will draw the start at second base.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Resting Saturday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starting at keystone Friday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Returns to action Friday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Battling back issues•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: No restrictions in camp•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Back to Pittsburgh on one-year deal•