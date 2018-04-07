Frazier will bat second and start in right field against the Reds on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Frazier was going to serve as a bench option Saturday but will instead start in right with starter Gregory Polanco a late scratch due to right foot discomfort. The 26-year-old had not received a start since the second game of the season and is 4-for-13 with a double.

