Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starting in right field Saturday
Frazier will bat second and start in right field against the Reds on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Frazier was going to serve as a bench option Saturday but will instead start in right with starter Gregory Polanco a late scratch due to right foot discomfort. The 26-year-old had not received a start since the second game of the season and is 4-for-13 with a double.
