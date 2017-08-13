Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starts fifth straight game
Frazier will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
It will be the fifth consecutive start for Frazier, who will find a way into the lineup as a result of Gregory Polanco (hamstring) sitting out. The Pirates will reevaluate Polanco on Tuesday before determining if he'll require a trip to the disabled list, potentially putting Frazier on tap for an expanded role during the upcoming week. Frazier has sported a hot bat so far in August, batting .324 with six RBI and three runs in 10 games.
