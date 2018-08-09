Frazier went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles against Colorado on Wednesday.

He also made a potentially game-saving defensive play at second base. Wednesday's start was Frazier's first since Sunday, but he's produced whenever he's played. Since his recall in late July, the 26-year-old is slashing .432/.447/.757 with 10 extra-base hits in 38 plate appearances.

