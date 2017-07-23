Pirates' Adam Frazier: Stuck in bench role following Marte's return
Frazier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
After maintaining an everyday role with the Pirates since mid-May, Frazier looks bound to serve as a lightly used utility man off the bench following Starling Marte's reinstatement from suspension earlier in the week. It looks like Frazier, who has started just one of the Pirates' last seven games, won't warrant much consideration for duties in right field either after Gregory Polanco (hamstring) landed on the disabled list Saturday. John Jaso picked up the start at the position Saturday and Jose Osuna will man right field Sunday, so those two players could end up working in a platoon until Polanco returns.
