Frazier hit his second homer in as many games Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.

General manager Neal Huntington said during his Sunday radio show that Frazier could see more playing time with Josh Harrison (hamstring) unlikely to return to full health before season's end. Since his recall in late July, Frazier is slashing .354/.400/.634 with 11 doubles, four homers and 17 RBI in 90 plate appearances. He's also making a case for the starting job at second base next year, though his defense remains a concern.