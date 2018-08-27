Pirates' Adam Frazier: Surge continues Sunday
Frazier hit his second homer in as many games Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.
General manager Neal Huntington said during his Sunday radio show that Frazier could see more playing time with Josh Harrison (hamstring) unlikely to return to full health before season's end. Since his recall in late July, Frazier is slashing .354/.400/.634 with 11 doubles, four homers and 17 RBI in 90 plate appearances. He's also making a case for the starting job at second base next year, though his defense remains a concern.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Swats three-run homer against Brewers•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: On base four times in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Delivers walkoff homer•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Remains in lineup•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Stays hot against Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...