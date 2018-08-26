Pirates' Adam Frazier: Swats three-run homer against Brewers
Frazier went 1-for-2 with a walk, a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Brewers.
Frazier walked in his first at-bat before busting the game open in the eighth inning with a three-run homer. The 26-year-old now has four hits and five RBI over the past two games, and he's hitting a solid .339/.400/.597 across 19 games this month. Frazier could be in line for some increased playing time if Josh Harrison, who exited Saturday's game with hamstring tightness, is forced to miss any time.
