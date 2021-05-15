Frazier went 4-for-5 with a triple, double, a RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Frazier had four hits in a game for the first time since August of 2019 as he was crucial down the stretch in helping the Pirates secure a come-from-behind win Friday. The 29-year-old led off the ninth with a base hit and later came around to score to tie the game up and send it into extras. He then began the 11th by tying up the game again with a RBI triple and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Frazier is quietly having an excellent season, slashing .315/.383/.456 with 16 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored and a 14:19 BB:K.