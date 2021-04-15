Frazier went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in a 5-1 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Frazier doubled in the third and the fifth and then singled in two runs in the eighth to give the Pirates a comfortable 5-1 cushion, as it was the 29-year-old's first three-hit effort since August of 2020. Frazier has stepped it up a notch over the last week with nine hits, five RBI and four runs scored in 22 at-bats after managing just three hits through his first five games. He'll look to continue his solid play and help the Pirates take three-of-four in Thursday's series finale against Chris Paddack.