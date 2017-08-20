Pirates' Adam Frazier: Three-hit effort in Saturday victory
Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer Saturday against the Cardinals.
Frazier's fourth homer of the season gave the Pirates a second-inning lead they'd never relinquish. Although he doesn't provide much power, his .284 batting average along with eight steals are his most valuable fantasy assets.
