Frazier went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

He hit leadoff and got the start in right field, breaking out of a 3-for-23 slump over his prior 12 games. Frazier should be in line for at least semi-regular playing time while Josh Harrison (hand) is on the mend, but heating up at the plate would certainly help his outlook for at-bats.