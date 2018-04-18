Pirates' Adam Frazier: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Frazier went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.
He hit leadoff and got the start in right field, breaking out of a 3-for-23 slump over his prior 12 games. Frazier should be in line for at least semi-regular playing time while Josh Harrison (hand) is on the mend, but heating up at the plate would certainly help his outlook for at-bats.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Could see regular at-bats•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Riding the bench•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starting in right field Saturday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting out second half of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Back in top spot•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...