Pirates' Adeiny Hechavarria: Joins active roster
Hechavarria was added to the Pirates' active roster prior to Tuesday's game at Colorado.
The Pirates acquired Hechavarria on Monday and didn't wait long to bring him onto the major-league roster. The 29-year-old should provide middle infield depth with Sean Rodriguez (abdomen) headed to the disabled, and his season slash line of .258/.289/.332 doesn't provide much fantasy value.
More News
-
Pirates' Adeiny Hechavarria: Shipped to Pirates•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Clears waivers•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Designated for assignment•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Slides down depth chart•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Held out Saturday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Absent from Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...