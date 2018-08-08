Hechavarria was added to the Pirates' active roster prior to Tuesday's game at Colorado.

The Pirates acquired Hechavarria on Monday and didn't wait long to bring him onto the major-league roster. The 29-year-old should provide middle infield depth with Sean Rodriguez (abdomen) headed to the disabled, and his season slash line of .258/.289/.332 doesn't provide much fantasy value.

