Hechavarria went 1-for-4 with an RBI double Sunday against the Brewers.

He's seen steady time at shortstop with Jordy Mercer (calf) on the disabled list, but hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity. Hechavarria is hitting .250 in 40 at-bats since coming to Pittsburgh, with one homer and three RBI. The impending free agent could lose playing time to rookie Kevin Newman in September, once the team decides to audition its youngsters for 2019.

